Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .293 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Suzuki has recorded a hit in 31 of 41 games this season (75.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (12.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (43.9%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (5-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
