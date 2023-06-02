On Friday, Nico Hoerner (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 36 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (15 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 18 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

