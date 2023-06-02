Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).
- In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with more than one RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 23-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
