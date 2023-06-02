The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
  • In 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%) Happ has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).
  • In 29.6% of his games this season (16 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
30 GP 24
20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
