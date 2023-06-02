Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.
- In 75.9% of his games this year (22 of 29), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|15 (88.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
