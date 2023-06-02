The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .265.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
30 GP 24
20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres are sending Wacha (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.