The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .265.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 24 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

