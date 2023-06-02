On Friday, June 2 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (26-30) host the Chicago Cubs (24-31) at PETCO Park. Michael Wacha will get the ball for the Padres, while Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Cubs.

The Padres have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+140). An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cubs' game against the Padres but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Padres with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 3-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.