Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) and the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and lost both.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have won two of their last seven games against the spread.
- This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 28 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Milwaukee has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 221 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Reds' record against the spread is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).
- The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (258 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
|June 3
|Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|June 4
|Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|June 5
|Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Julio Teheran
|June 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
