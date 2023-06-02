On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.443) and OPS (.777) this season.

Vaughn is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with more than one RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 29 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings