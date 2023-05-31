Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .258 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (24.4%).
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (10 of 45), with two or more RBI five times (11.1%).
- He has scored in 11 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
