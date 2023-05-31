Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .273 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), with multiple hits seven times (22.6%).
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (48.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (7-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
