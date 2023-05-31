The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .273 with a double, six home runs and four walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), with multiple hits seven times (22.6%).

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (48.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 16 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings