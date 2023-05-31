The Chicago White Sox (23-34) and Los Angeles Angels (29-27) square off on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (4-5) versus the Angels and Jaime Barria (1-2).

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (4-5, 5.83 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (1-2, 1.86 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox's Lynn (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 5.83 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .269.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

Barria (1-2) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .181 against him this season. He has a 1.86 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 12 games.

