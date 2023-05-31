The Chicago White Sox (23-34) and the Los Angeles Angels (29-27) will match up on Wednesday, May 31 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Lance Lynn getting the ball for the White Sox and Jaime Barria toeing the rubber for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Angels (+110). Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (4-5, 5.83 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (1-2, 1.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 13 (59.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The White Sox went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Angels have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Luis Robert 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.