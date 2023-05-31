After batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Rays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .288 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 45th in slugging.
  • In 30 of 40 games this year (75.0%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 21
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
