Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Romy Gonzalez -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .224 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
- Gonzalez is batting .294 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 12 of 25 games this season (48.0%), Gonzalez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gonzalez has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will look to Barria (1-2) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
