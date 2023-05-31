On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 34 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .218 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 145th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Wisdom has had a hit in 23 of 47 games this season (48.9%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (23.4%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with more than one RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year (22 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings