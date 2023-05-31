Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .527, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings