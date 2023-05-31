Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks while hitting .264.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Barria (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
