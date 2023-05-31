Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Swanson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this season (30.2%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
