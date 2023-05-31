Bookmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (7-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eflin has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He has a .298/.362/.482 slash line so far this year.

Franco has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.

He has a slash line of .320/.420/.598 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.