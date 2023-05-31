Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18) taking on the Chicago Cubs (24-30) at 2:20 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (7-1) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-2).

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Cubs have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (245 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule