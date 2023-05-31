The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .286.

Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 18), and 12.2% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

