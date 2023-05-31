Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- In 78.4% of his 51 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 51 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (45.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Barria (1-2) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
