Yan Gomes -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .280 with a double, six home runs and four walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (19 of 30), with at least two hits seven times (23.3%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 50.0% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 16 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings