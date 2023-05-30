How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury take the field against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 19th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 239 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.409).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito (3-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Giolito enters the game with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Giolito heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
