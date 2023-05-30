The Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury take the field against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 19th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 239 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.409).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (3-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Giolito enters the game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Giolito heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr.

