Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lucas Giolito, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-145). Chicago (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 9 +100 -120 -1.5 +135 -165

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox are 2-3-0 against the spread. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past five contests has been 8.4, a span during which the White Sox and their opponent have hit the over every time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 12 of the 21 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

Chicago has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-25-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-14 10-20 9-17 13-17 18-26 4-8

