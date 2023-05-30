Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
  • Mancini has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.5%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In nine games this year (20.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including five multi-run games (11.4%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 12
.278 AVG .233
.350 OBP .277
.431 SLG .279
5 XBH 2
3 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (8-0) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
