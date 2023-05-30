Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .308 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Tim Anderson is batting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.
- Tim Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (24 of 37), with at least two hits 10 times (27.0%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this year, Tim Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (29.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Tyler Anderson (2-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
