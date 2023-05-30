Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seby Zavala -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (14.8%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
