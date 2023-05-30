Seby Zavala -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (14.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 14
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.