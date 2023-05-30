Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .206 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and a walk.
  • Gonzalez has had a base hit in 11 of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 29.2% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored a run in five of 24 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 14
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
