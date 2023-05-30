Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .206 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and a walk.
- Gonzalez has had a base hit in 11 of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in five of 24 games so far this season.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
