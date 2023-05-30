Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 19 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|18
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (8-0) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.97 ERA ranks second, 1.125 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
