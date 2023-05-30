Nico Hoerner -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 19 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 27 GP 18 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings