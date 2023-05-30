Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .251 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.4%).
- He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including nine multi-run games (17.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.