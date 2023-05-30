On Tuesday, Jake Burger (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Burger is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Burger has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (23.7%).

He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 17 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

