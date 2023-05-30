On Tuesday, Jake Burger (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
  • Burger has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (23.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.2% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 16 games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 17
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (2-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
