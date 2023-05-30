The Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) take the field against the Chicago Cubs (23-30) on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (8-0) for the Rays and Kyle Hendricks (0-1) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has a 6.23 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .333 against him over his one games this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (8-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 1.97 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 11 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

