How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with 243 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.
- The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.