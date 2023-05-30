The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with 243 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell

