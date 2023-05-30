Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) versus the Chicago Cubs (23-30) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-7 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on May 30.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cubs' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those games).

The Cubs have come away with 10 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (243 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule