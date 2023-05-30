After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

  • Frazier is batting .238 with a triple and four walks.
  • Frazier has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Frazier has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.