After batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last games.
  • Vaughn has gotten a hit in 38 of 54 games this season (70.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vaughn has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 29
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
