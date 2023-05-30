The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.330), slugging percentage (.357) and OPS (.687) this season.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 28 19 (86.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

