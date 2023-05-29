The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .262 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), with more than one hit 11 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.4%).

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 26 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings