Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a double, six home runs and four walks while batting .280.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Bradley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.