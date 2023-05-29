The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, six home runs and four walks while batting .280.
  • Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gomes has driven in a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 16
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Bradley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
