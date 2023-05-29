Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in baseball with 55 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .385.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.409).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Kopech is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kopech will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.