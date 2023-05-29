Monday's game features the Chicago White Sox (22-33) and the Los Angeles Angels (28-26) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 29.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (3-4, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.95 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The White Sox are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 9-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule