Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- In 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (29.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.