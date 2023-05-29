On Monday, Romy Gonzalez (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and a walk while hitting .200.

Gonzalez has had a base hit in 10 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.

He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 14 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

