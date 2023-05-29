On Monday, Romy Gonzalez (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and a walk while hitting .200.
  • Gonzalez has had a base hit in 10 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 14
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.