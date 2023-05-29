Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (34) this season while batting .225 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 141st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 13 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley (3-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
