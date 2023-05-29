The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (34) this season while batting .225 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 141st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).

He has homered in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 13 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 23 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

