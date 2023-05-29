On Monday, Luis Robert (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (50) this season while batting .256 with 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 120th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 52), and 6.0% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more RBI eight times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

