The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 51 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

In 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%) Happ has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has an RBI in 13 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 of 51 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 24 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

