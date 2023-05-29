Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios is hitting .087 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Twice in 14 games this year, Rios has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.067
|.500
|OBP
|.176
|.800
|SLG
|.133
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|3/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.