On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

  • Rios is hitting .087 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Twice in 14 games this year, Rios has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
.200 AVG .067
.500 OBP .176
.800 SLG .133
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
3/3 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
