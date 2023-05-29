How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs and starter Marcus Stroman on Monday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .335.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Stroman (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
