Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs and starter Marcus Stroman on Monday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .335.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Stroman (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.